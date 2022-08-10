Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

North Mankato urges residents to conserve water

The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified water suppliers and utilities to conserve water and the city of North Mankato is extending that request.

Lower North Mankato residents should water their lawns on even days while Upper North will water on odd days.

In addition to the watering restrictions, homeowners should not irrigate lawns between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

To assist with water conservation, residents may let lawns grow longer and check any leaks in water heaters, toilets or irrigation lines.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will visit Owatonna to host a roundtable discussion...
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion
The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential...
North Mankato urges residents to conserve water
FILE - Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will visit Owatonna to host a roundtable...
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion
Mankato residents have narrowed the field of candidates for mayor from 3 to 2 for the November...
PRIMARY ELECTION: Mankato residents narrow field in mayoral race