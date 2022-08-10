North Mankato urges residents to conserve water

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified water suppliers and utilities to conserve water and the city of North Mankato is extending that request.

Lower North Mankato residents should water their lawns on even days while Upper North will water on odd days.

In addition to the watering restrictions, homeowners should not irrigate lawns between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

To assist with water conservation, residents may let lawns grow longer and check any leaks in water heaters, toilets or irrigation lines.

