Opportunities now available for Mankato Public Safety Advisory Committee

The City of Mankato is encouraging the public to get involved with the Public Safety Advisory Committee.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The committee has a hand in the public safety planning, hiring, and promotion of the community.

It meets every other month or as needed to make recommendations to the Mankato City Council.

”It’s a great way for citizens to be involved with public safety. It gives them an opportunity to learn a little bit more about the inner workings and operations of the police and fire services,” said Matt DuRose, deputy director of public safety at Mankato Department of Public Safety. “They provide great input, they sit in on panel interviews when we are hiring new police officers and community service officers and firefighters and other positions within the organization.”

Individuals interested in applying are encouraged to apply online by Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Visit the City of Mankato’s website to complete an application.

