PRIMARY ELECTION: Mankato residents narrow field in mayoral race

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While attention on Tuesday focused on the special election for the first congressional district, there were other local races on the ballot, included city council, mayoral, sheriff, county commissioner and school referendums.

One of those races was for Mankato mayor and residents have decisively narrowed the field.

The incumbent, Najwa Massad, who first won the seat back in 2018 had a significant lead over her two challengers throughout the election.

Massad said that the last four years have provided a unique experience that has changed the way that she looks at community building and public services.

Challenging her in the November ballot will be Toby Leonard who originally ran for mayor in 2018 as well, but was eliminated during the primaries.

He said that he’s hopeful that a larger support group and campaign goals will take him further and that he wants to see Mankato grow into its full potential.

You can find a full list of those races on our elections page.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.