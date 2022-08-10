Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Sonic brings pickle fan favorites back to its menu

Sonic is bringing back the Pickle Juice Slush and Big Dill Cheeseburger.
Sonic is bringing back the Pickle Juice Slush and Big Dill Cheeseburger.(CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sonic has two new items on their menu that pickle lovers will want to try.

The fast food restaurant is bringing the Pickle Juice Slush and its Big Dill Cheeseburger back to its menu.

The drink, which debuted in 2018, is a combination of a salty dill pickle and a sweet slush.

Company officials say it became one of the most requested items from consumers on social media.

“Our pickle-obsessed guests have been patiently waiting for their return, and we’re very excited to offer them once again for a limited time,” said Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation Mackenzie Gibson.

The Big Dill Cheeseburger comes with pickle fries and dill pickle slices on the burger. The burger sold out quickly when it made its April debut.

These items are only available through Aug. 28.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth...
Biden signs ‘burn pits’ help for veterans; a personal win, too
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden on burn pits: My son was a victim
FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton
FILE - Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will visit Owatonna to host a roundtable...
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill., on...
US inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high