Teenager killed in Semi versus car crash in Goodhue County

UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the crash involving a semi truck and a car in Goodhue County was fatal.

According to the incident report, an 18-year-old woman from Zumbrota was killed in the accident.

The 18-year-old was driving a Saturn Vue southbound on County Road 1 and a Semi truck was westbound on Highway 60 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the Semi truck, 62, was not injured in the crash.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Wanamingo Fire Department assisted on scene.

More information is expected to be released at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

UPDATE: Crews have cleaned up the scene of the crash that closed a stretch of Highway 60 between Wanamingo and Kenyon for a few hours.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers and MnDOT were both on scene.

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities are at the scene of a crash involving a semi truck and a car in Goodhue County.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 60 and County 1 Boulevard near Bombay.

Car vs. Semi Crash (KTTC)

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), Highway 60 is closed in both directions between 70th Avenue (1 mile east of the Kenyon area) and County 1 Boulevard (1 mile west of the Wanamingo area) to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area and to use detours when possible.

The road is expected to be closed until about 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC News for updates.

