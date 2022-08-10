Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Teenager killed in Semi versus car crash in Goodhue County

Accident near the intersection of Highway 60 and County 1 Boulevard near Bombay.
Accident near the intersection of Highway 60 and County 1 Boulevard near Bombay.(MGN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the crash involving a semi truck and a car in Goodhue County was fatal.

According to the incident report, an 18-year-old woman from Zumbrota was killed in the accident.

The 18-year-old was driving a Saturn Vue southbound on County Road 1 and a Semi truck was westbound on Highway 60 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the Semi truck, 62, was not injured in the crash.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Wanamingo Fire Department assisted on scene.

More information is expected to be released at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

UPDATE: Crews have cleaned up the scene of the crash that closed a stretch of Highway 60 between Wanamingo and Kenyon for a few hours.

No word on if anyone was injured.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers and MnDOT were both on scene.

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities are at the scene of a crash involving a semi truck and a car in Goodhue County.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 60 and County 1 Boulevard near Bombay.

Car vs. Semi Crash
Car vs. Semi Crash(KTTC)

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), Highway 60 is closed in both directions between 70th Avenue (1 mile east of the Kenyon area) and County 1 Boulevard (1 mile west of the Wanamingo area) to all traffic except emergency vehicles.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area and to use detours when possible.

The road is expected to be closed until about 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTTC News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10
News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
The Our Lady of Good Counsel building on the Loyola Catholic Scholl campus in Mankato, Minn.
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato