Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson school district approve bond referendum

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday’s vote was a split decision for the Le Sueur-Henderson Public School District.

53% of voters said yes to the first question, with 47% against it, a difference of 139 votes.

The vote means the district will get $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and senior high school.

This is the second attempt for the district.

“We went back, and we listened to the communities. The price point was one concern that people had, so bringing that price point down just a little bit, people really like the idea of a single campus,” School Board Chair Brigid Tuck said. “Bringing everything back here to Le Sueur, and then also two separate buildings. We heard pretty loud and clear that people wanted a separation of the buildings, so we did that as well.”

The approval means the current 92-year-old Park Elementary School building will be demolished to make way for the new building.

“Our elementary students are going to have a building that is adequate to provide the needs for their education. This building that they’re in right now is not an adequate building to meet all of their needs, and our kids deserve that,” Le Sueur-Henderson Principal Darren Kern explained.

When it came to question two and three, however, voters had a different idea.

Both questions involved additional funding, but it did not pass in Tuesday’s election.

“The other part is for the voters that didn’t necessarily support the bond, showing them and doing what we can to make sure that we let them know that this is for everybody. It’s not just for people that said yes,” Superintendent Jim Wagner stated. “It’s for both Henderson and Le Sueur and bringing both communities together for the one common goal of educating our students.”

School officials say that upgrading the facilities could bring more families into the district.

“This will be a draw for young families, including our own. Our kids are not out of school age yet, but they will be soon. So it was going to be a decision we would have to make about where to send our kids. And now we’re happy and proud to say they can be LSH students,” stated Brianna Petzel, a mom who lives in Henderson.

Starting next year, property taxes will increase to pay off costs, and the debt service tax levies are expected to last for 20 years.

The new building would open in fall 2024 and the only shared facility between the elementary and high school sections would be the high school auditorium and a few key resources, like the school nurse and administrative team.

