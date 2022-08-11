Congressman Brad Finstad on Special Election results

NEW ULM, Minn. (KTTC) – Newly elected Congressmen Brad Finstad is heading to Washington Thursday where he’ll be sworn in to represent the First Congressional District for the remainder of Jim Hagedorn’s term.

Congressman Finstad is in a unique position right now.

He says while he is honored and humbled to have won the special election Tuesday night, he is still focusing on campaigning for the general election in November.

So Congressman Finstad is taking it one day at a time.

When he arrives in Washington, he plans to get right to work and get up to speed on bills that may be voted on soon.

At the same time, he will be out in the southern Minnesota community reaching out to constituents continuing his campaign trail for the November election.

“Just honored to have this opportunity to sit in your seat in Congress. I take it very seriously, the responsibilities and the honor. I mean what I say, I have dirt under my fingernails. I’m a John Deere tractor-driving farmer that’s got his sleeves up and ready to get to work,” he said.

Congressman Finstad and his family are taking off for Washington Thursday afternoon and will be sworn in Friday morning at 9 a.m.

