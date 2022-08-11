Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Congressman Brad Finstad on Special Election results

Brad Finstad
Brad Finstad(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KTTC) – Newly elected Congressmen Brad Finstad is heading to Washington Thursday where he’ll be sworn in to represent the First Congressional District for the remainder of Jim Hagedorn’s term.

Congressman Finstad is in a unique position right now.

He says while he is honored and humbled to have won the special election Tuesday night, he is still focusing on campaigning for the general election in November.

So Congressman Finstad is taking it one day at a time.

When he arrives in Washington, he plans to get right to work and get up to speed on bills that may be voted on soon.

At the same time, he will be out in the southern Minnesota community reaching out to constituents continuing his campaign trail for the November election.

“Just honored to have this opportunity to sit in your seat in Congress. I take it very seriously, the responsibilities and the honor. I mean what I say, I have dirt under my fingernails. I’m a John Deere tractor-driving farmer that’s got his sleeves up and ready to get to work,” he said.

Congressman Finstad and his family are taking off for Washington Thursday afternoon and will be sworn in Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Chicago Cubs Thursday for a nostalgic, loving...
Photos from the Field of Dreams River Bandits and Kernels game
Those interested can find the disposal site at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste...
Lightbulb recycling event to be held in Blue Earth County
Congressman-elect Brad Finstad will be sworn into office Friday morning.
Congressman-elect Finstad to be sworn into office Friday
Portion of Highway 15 reduced to one lane
The USDA announced $75 million in grants available to rural communities' health care services.
USDA awards $74 million in grants to socially vulnerable areas