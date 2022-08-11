Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Congressman-elect Finstad to be sworn into office Friday

Congressman-elect Brad Finstad will be sworn into office Friday morning.
Congressman-elect Brad Finstad will be sworn into office Friday morning.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Following his special election victory, Republican Brad Finstad will be sworn into Congress Friday morning in Washington D.C.

He will serve in Congress for the remainder of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s term through January.

Finstad is a New Ulm farmer and soil lab operator, who served in the state legislature and more recently headed the regional USDA Rural Development Office in the Trump Administration.

Brad Finstad will face democrat Jeff Ettinger again on November 8.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat...
Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion
Senate Democrats said the act will address health care, climate change, and taxes.
Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act
Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act
Klobuchar visits Duluth, touts Inflation Reduction Act