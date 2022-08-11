Congressman-elect Finstad to be sworn into office Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Following his special election victory, Republican Brad Finstad will be sworn into Congress Friday morning in Washington D.C.

He will serve in Congress for the remainder of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s term through January.

Finstad is a New Ulm farmer and soil lab operator, who served in the state legislature and more recently headed the regional USDA Rural Development Office in the Trump Administration.

Brad Finstad will face democrat Jeff Ettinger again on November 8.

