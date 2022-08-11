Cooler temps to stick around with minor rain chances mixed in

Temperatures are finally starting to cool off with more 70s in the forecast than 80s as minor rain chances move through the area over the next couple of days.

Today will start off with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as isolated showers and a few thunderstorms move through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper-70s with light winds and little to no humidity. Showers and thunderstorms will be very light and spotty, meaning not a lot of rainfall is expected and not everyone will have rain showers or thunderstorms in their area throughout the day today. Rain totals by tonight will range from no rainfall at all up to a tenth of an inch possible. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with isolated rain chances continuing overnight, becoming scattered by tomorrow morning as temperatures dip into the low-60s.

Friday will remain on the cloudy side with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly through the morning hours. The showers and thunderstorms will gradually diminish as we make our way into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper-70s across the area by tomorrow afternoon. As showers clear out, skies will remain cloudy with gradual clearing, becoming partly cloudy by Saturday morning. Temperatures overnight will dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning. Rain totals by the end of the night may range up to half an inch, mainly east of I-35 between Rochester and the Twin Cities.

By Saturday, humidity will slowly return to the area as temperatures rise back into the low to mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Due to the minor humidity expected in the area, a few pop-up isolated showers and/or thunderstorms in the area throughout the day. The chance for isolated showers is very low, but cannot be ruled out for a pop-up shower or two. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain partly cloudy with very light isolated rain chances possible as temperatures rise into the low-80s by the afternoon hours. Humidity will stick around through the day on Sunday, making it feel on the sticky side throughout the afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Monday morning.

Next week will be on the quieter side despite isolated rain chances here and there. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout next week with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-70s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.