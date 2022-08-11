Your Photos
Fans ready for MLB Field of Dreams Game

Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports from Dyersville ahead of the festivities.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) - The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will battle in MLB’s second Field of Dreams Game Thursday in Iowa.

Fans of the Cubs and Reds are already rolling into town. Nobody could miss Captain Cubbo, a well-known fan at Wrigley Field. His drive to Dyersville was a no-brainer.

“This is once in a lifetime,” Roberto Ramos, better known as Captain Cubbo, said. “We’ve got to come down here. We don’t know when it’s gonna happen again.”

The trip from Cincinnati took seven and a half hours, so Reds fans, who booked hotel rooms last August, figured they’d make a weekend of it, soaking in downtown’s “If You Build It” exhibit, and experiencing the story behind the movie.

“We feel like we’re pretty dang lucky,” Reds fan Scott Nesmith said. “We have been very excited about this trip.”

Last year’s MLB game gave Dyersville a shot in the arm they haven’t seen in decades. Kids tournaments started this summer. Next up is a youth baseball complex just over the hill from the movie site.

“Kids tournaments all summer have filled the town from Thursday to Sunday,” Dan McClean, a Dyersville resident, said. “It’s been certainly good for the restaurants, the gas stations, and there are a bunch of little leaguers around town, and they’re fun to deal with.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN. All rights reserved.

