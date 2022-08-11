Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is challenging an injunction on Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill.

Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, filed the motion in district court on Thursday.

Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, when a heartbeat can first be detected, in 2018. However, a Polk County district court judge issued an injunction on the law, stopping enforcement of it, based on an Iowa Supreme Court ruling that created a fundamental right to abortion. That ruling has since been overruled.

“The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway forward to challenge the Iowa court’s previous decision,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “Life and death are determined by a person’s heartbeat, and I believe that includes our unborn children. As long as I’m Governor, I will stand up for the sanctity of life and fight to protect the precious and innocent unborn lives.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Chicago Cubs Thursday for a nostalgic, loving...
Photos from the Field of Dreams River Bandits and Kernels game
Those interested can find the disposal site at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste...
Lightbulb recycling event to be held in Blue Earth County
Congressman-elect Brad Finstad will be sworn into office Friday morning.
Congressman-elect Finstad to be sworn into office Friday
Portion of Highway 15 reduced to one lane
The USDA announced $75 million in grants available to rural communities' health care services.
USDA awards $74 million in grants to socially vulnerable areas