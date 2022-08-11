Your Photos
Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum.
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum.

Wednesday’s event was hosted by the DFL’s Rural Caucus to discuss the topics that matter most to local farmers, meat processors, and marketers.

Topics of the night included creating a market that is diversified and a meat supply that can handle disruptions and how the large markets are impacting smaller farms.

“I think the economy that we are living in right now is not operating maximally, wages are suppressed and consumers have limited,” Ellison said.

Those in attendance learned more about what is being done to defend small farms from being surpassed by the large farms and corporations and live in an economy where the small survive.

“The family farm food producer, the family that is trying to begin in agriculture, the dairy farmer that is contemplating how are we going to bring the next generation onto the land. Sometimes their needs and the policies that affect their operations aren’t as discussed,” DFL Rural Caucus Chairperson Theresa Keaveny said.

The DFL Rural Caucus’ next event will be at the DFL booth at the state fair on September 3rd.

