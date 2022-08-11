Your Photos
Lightbulb recycling event to be held in Blue Earth County

Those interested can find the disposal site at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, located at 651 Summit Avenue in Mankato.(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County businesses can save some money by disposing of unwanted lighting next week.

The county is holding a Business Bulb Collection Day Thursday, August 18th between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Those interested can find the disposal site at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, located at 651 Summit Avenue in Mankato.

Fees range from 50 cents to five dollars and fifty cents depending on the type or size of lightbulb.

Blue Earth County notes that Xcel Energy Customers won’t be charged for disposal of up to 10 light bulbs.

