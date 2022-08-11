Your Photos
The Minnesota Senior Games begin

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senior Games will begin today.

Today’s events include golf, shuffleboard and table tennis at 9 a.m. and archery at 10 a.m. as well as Power walk and Race Walk.

The events will take place at various locations throughout Greater Mankato.

The Minnesota Senior Games is a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement.

