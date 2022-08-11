The Minnesota Senior Games begin

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senior Games will begin today.

Over the course of four days, the event will feature over 22 competitions including traditional sporting contests.

Today’s events include golf, shuffleboard and table tennis at 9 a.m. and archery at 10 a.m. as well as Power walk and Race Walk.

The events will take place at various locations throughout Greater Mankato.

The Minnesota Senior Games is a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.