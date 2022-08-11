MN Nurses Association to strike vote next week

Your Photos
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced its plan to vote on a strike next week.

MNA officials say the union wants to work with healthcare providers to address staffing and retention, and patient care. So far, they haven’t made any inroads with hospital executives as around 15,000 nurses in the twin cities and Duluth area have been working without a contract since June. Nurses say that, while they’re overworked and understaffed, patients are paying to much to health care.

The strike vote is set to take place Monday; if it passes, leaders could call a strike after a 10-day notice to employers and it could be largest in U.S. history.

Since negotiations began, nurses have picketed at 15 Minnesota hospitals, launched an advertising campaign, and announced a “No Confidence” vote aimed at hospital executives.

