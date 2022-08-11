Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Photos from the Field of Dreams River Bandits and Kernels game

The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Chicago Cubs Thursday for a nostalgic, loving...
The Cincinnati Reds will face off with the Chicago Cubs Thursday for a nostalgic, loving tribute to the iconic 1989 Kevin Costner film “Field of Dreams.”(@Reds)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 asked viewers to submit their photos from the Minor League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams Tuesday between the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Submit photos from Thursday’s Major League Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds here.

Find more information about the game and the broadcast here.

Here are those photos:

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

The Field of Dreams played host to its first Minor League Baseball game on August 9, 2022. It...
Fans ready for MLB Field of Dreams Game
Iowa Cubs sold
Iowa Cubs sold for second time in eight months
Principal Park, Des Moines - Iowa Cubs
Iowa Cubs sold to California investment firm
Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba meets with fans Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato