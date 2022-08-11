Photos from the Field of Dreams River Bandits and Kernels game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 asked viewers to submit their photos from the Minor League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams Tuesday between the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Submit photos from Thursday’s Major League Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds here.

Find more information about the game and the broadcast here.

Here are those photos:

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.