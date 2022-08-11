Your Photos
Portion of Highway 15 reduced to one lane

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on Highway 15 today may experience some extra traffic as crews begin resurfacing the highway.

The road work will involve five miles of Highway 15 from the Hwy 15/Hwy 60 interchange to the Watonwan/Brown County line.

All but one lane will be open throughout construction with motorists expected to also encounter flaggers and pilot cars until the resurfacing work is completed in early October.

The benefits of the project will include improved pavement and drainage, smoother road surface, and increased safety along the corridor.

