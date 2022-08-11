Scattered storms through Friday; a warm, humid weekend ahead

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight into Friday. Storms will be widely scattered and are not expected to be severe, but places that do get one of these storms could get a quarter inch or more of rain. Warmer temperatures and higher humidity will return for the weekend. Long range models are suggesting that temperatures will be around or below average for most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chances are low, but an isolated shower or thundershower could pop up somewhere across southern Minnesota or northern Iowa late this afternoon into this evening. Clouds will increase late tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger into Friday morning, ending by around noon. Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

This weekend will be exactly what you would expect for August in Minnesota. Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. The same for Sunday, just slightly cooler high temps in the low 80s.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will return by the middle of next week. Our long-range models are trending a bit cooler with high temps generally below average, in the mid to upper 70s through most of next week.

