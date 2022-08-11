Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Scattered storms through Friday; a warm, humid weekend ahead

KEYC News Now at Noon Weather 12121
KEYC News Now at Noon Weather 12121
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight into Friday. Storms will be widely scattered and are not expected to be severe, but places that do get one of these storms could get a quarter inch or more of rain. Warmer temperatures and higher humidity will return for the weekend. Long range models are suggesting that temperatures will be around or below average for most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chances are low, but an isolated shower or thundershower could pop up somewhere across southern Minnesota or northern Iowa late this afternoon into this evening. Clouds will increase late tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger into Friday morning, ending by around noon. Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

This weekend will be exactly what you would expect for August in Minnesota. Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. The same for Sunday, just slightly cooler high temps in the low 80s.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will return by the middle of next week. Our long-range models are trending a bit cooler with high temps generally below average, in the mid to upper 70s through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Highs mainly in the 70s to stick around despite a few days still in the 80s as minor rain...
Cooler temps to stick around with minor rain chances mixed in
Highs mainly in the 70s to stick around despite a few days still in the 80s as minor rain...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-11-22 - clipped version
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
KEYC Weather
Cooler temps, scattered rain chances