Child care shortages causing strain on southern Minnesota school districts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School districts aren’t immune to the staffing shortages seen nationwide today.

”I don’t see it as an overreaction to call it a crisis at this point,” said Audra Nissen Boyer, community education and recreation director at Mankato Area Public Schools.

Boyer says Mankato Area Public Schools’ ACES School Age Child Care program is struggling to find workers, especially with the school year right around the corner.

“This is not an experience that we have historically had. This is a new experience that we saw coming on as we were hiring for our summer program,” she said.

The hiring demographic for the ACES program is usually 18-24-year-olds who are either in college or recently graduated.

Boyer says that the younger generation’s schedule has less room for flexibility, which is directly connected to the child care shortage. Leaders with the ACES program have had to think on their toes as a result of this.

“Thus, we are not able to serve all of the families that are seeking out that service, and, of course, then that has a compounding effect. If a family cannot receive the child care they need to show up for work, then that impacts an employer.”

Another problem for MAPS impacts the education portion of its school system.

“We were challenged with not having enough substitutes during the day. So this year it really is in the utmost importance for us that we are in front of that as soon as possible,” said John Lustig, director of administrative services at Mankato Area Public Schools.

To increase incentives for substitute teachers, MAPS raised their pay from $150 to $200.

Lustig says the last year saw a lot of stress due to the substitute shortage.

“I think that it was hard on everybody here at MAPS and probably other school districts as well because you are not able to do business as usual or business as expected. So you are always in a little bit of a response mode.”

School officials say if the child care and substitute teacher situations persist, the ones who will feel the impact most are the students and their families.

“So there are fewer transitions in a child’s life, more adherence to the culture of their school’s building, the safety and security that families need. That is where we are at right now, is our inability to staff that, to serve all of the families who need it.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.