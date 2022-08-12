Your Photos
Gov. Walz authorizes relief for fuel transportation to decrease gas prices

FILE - Governor Tim Walz today is providing some temporary relief for motorists with vehicles...
FILE - Governor Tim Walz today is providing some temporary relief for motorists with vehicles that use gasoline, diesel, and other fuels in Minnesota.(None)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Governor Tim Walz is providing some temporary relief for motorists with vehicles that use gasoline, diesel, and other fuels in Minnesota.

By suspending regulations, allowing for efficient movement of fuels, the executive action will ease supply bottlenecks and provide more accessibility and affordability to fuel across the state.

Since Gov. Walz initially provided this relief in July, gas prices have decreased in Minnesota.

However, supply continues to be constrained.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

