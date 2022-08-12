Long-time Iron Range senator David Tomassoni dies

DULUTH, MN-- Long-time Iron Range senator David Tomassoni has passed away following a battle with ALS.

He passed away Thursday night.

Laura Bakk, the senator’s long-time legislative assistant, made the announcement Friday.

State Senator Tomassoni was an independent from Chisholm, who spent time in both the Minnesota House and the Senate over the past three decades, dedicating more than 10,730 days to his constituents.

Tomassoni was diagnosed with ALS last summer.

His career was capstoned this spring by a pair of bills allocating millions of dollars to both ALS care and research.

Governor Walz signed those bills into law in March.

Fellow Senator Tom Bakk shared a statement, saying, “Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend David Tomassoni. A true champion for the Iron Range and hard-working men and women across the state,” said Bakk.

Governor Tim Walz said in part, “David was a champion for his constituents, the Iron Range, and all of Minnesota. I am honored to have known him and to have worked together to pass millions of dollars in funding for ALS research and caregiver support last session. His legacy will continue to help people in Minnesota for generations,” said Governor Walz.

Other tributes on Tomassoni’s legacy have started to pour in on social media.

Just found out we lost my good friend MN Senator David Tomassoni. He started out as a star hockey 🏒 player, ran for office, and got so much done for his beloved Iron Range. He fought ALS to the end and never stopped working. He now will be at peace. Love to his family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wg38SmXyMF — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 12, 2022

David Tomassoni: Bigger-than-life spirit. Bigger-than-life service. A life incredibly well lived.



I am a better person having served with Senator David Tomassoni, and I look forward to the day I commune with him once again. — Scott Jensen (@drscottjensen) August 12, 2022

Jodi and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Senator David Tomassoni. There was no better champion for Minnesota and the Iron Range than David. I am praying for the entire Tomassoni family at this time. His tireless work and dynamic personality will be greatly missed. — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) August 12, 2022

