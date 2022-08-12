Your Photos
Long-time Iron Range senator David Tomassoni dies

Sen. Tomassoni
Sen. Tomassoni
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN-- Long-time Iron Range senator David Tomassoni has passed away following a battle with ALS.

He passed away Thursday night.

Laura Bakk, the senator’s long-time legislative assistant, made the announcement Friday.

State Senator Tomassoni was an independent from Chisholm, who spent time in both the Minnesota House and the Senate over the past three decades, dedicating more than 10,730 days to his constituents.

Tomassoni was diagnosed with ALS last summer.

His career was capstoned this spring by a pair of bills allocating millions of dollars to both ALS care and research.

Governor Walz signed those bills into law in March.

Fellow Senator Tom Bakk shared a statement, saying, “Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend David Tomassoni. A true champion for the Iron Range and hard-working men and women across the state,” said Bakk.

Governor Tim Walz said in part, “David was a champion for his constituents, the Iron Range, and all of Minnesota. I am honored to have known him and to have worked together to pass millions of dollars in funding for ALS research and caregiver support last session. His legacy will continue to help people in Minnesota for generations,” said Governor Walz.

Other tributes on Tomassoni’s legacy have started to pour in on social media.

This is a developing story check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserve

