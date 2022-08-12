Your Photos
Longtime New Ulm city worker speaks out about bereavement policy

A longtime employee for the city of New Ulm is speaking out about the city's bereavement policy after the death of his brother.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - For 28 years, Bob Andersen has worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of New Ulm.

Last weekend, Andersen’s brother passed away.

“A loving brother, and I went to work to try to keep my mind off of it very much. I got one good buddy in the truck, got a big shoulder, and have been putting up with it,” Andersen said.

On Monday, Andersen decided to go back to work, but on Tuesday, he said he just needed some time off.

That’s when he filed for two days of funeral leave. He later found out that his request was denied.

“It’s cold. That’s what it is, it’s cold,” Andersen stated.

The bereavement policy for the City of New Ulm is time off for planning and attending a funeral.

Andersen says he didn’t qualify because his brother didn’t want a funeral, adding that he has received support from his coworkers.

“They were encouraging me to use the funeral [time off] because it’s there, and I was worried that it would come out of some other fund, you know, like sick leave. I didn’t want to use that. It’s a totally separate fund,” Andersen explained.

The City of New Ulm says they can’t comment on any individual employee’s leaves under data privacy laws.

Andersen says he is speaking out to see changes made in the funeral leave policy.

“I just want to say to everybody out there, anybody who has a working family, look into your work policies so this doesn’t happen to you, so you have a little bit of a grieving period,” Andersen said. “We don’t have that, but hopefully it’s going to get changed.”

After leaving work on Tuesday, Andersen ended up working the rest of the week without using sick time or funeral time

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

