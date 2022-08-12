Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Loved ones keep Jessica Reedstrom’s memory alive by helping another breast cancer patient

Jessica Reedstrom (left) and Crystal Dubbelde (right)
Jessica Reedstrom (left) and Crystal Dubbelde (right)(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Reedstrom, a North Mankato mother-of-four, lost her battle with breast cancer in May.

Now, her loved ones are keeping her memory alive by helping another woman fighting the illness.

Crystal Dubbelde was diagnosed with breast cancer in January.

She had a double mastectomy and is undergoing 12 weeks of chemotherapy.

After chemo, she’ll have nine months of targeted therapy, five years of medication to prevent recurrence and reconstructive surgery.

Dubbelde is on leave from her job at Mankato Clinic Pediatrics.

A fundraiser will be held Saturday from 11a.m. to 2p.m. at the Circle Inn Bar to support her and her family.

There will be a raffle, silent auction, live music and lunch.

“Crystal is the most giving person I have ever met. She is a huge advocate for children in our community. She just has the biggest, kindest heart,” said Dubbelde’s longtime friend Laura Doyen.

You can find more details on attending and donating on the Team Crystal Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday.
Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season
The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday.
Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season
MVAC runs out of funding for homeless assistance
No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program
No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program