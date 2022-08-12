Loved ones keep Jessica Reedstrom’s memory alive by helping another breast cancer patient

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Reedstrom, a North Mankato mother-of-four, lost her battle with breast cancer in May.

Now, her loved ones are keeping her memory alive by helping another woman fighting the illness.

Crystal Dubbelde was diagnosed with breast cancer in January.

She had a double mastectomy and is undergoing 12 weeks of chemotherapy.

After chemo, she’ll have nine months of targeted therapy, five years of medication to prevent recurrence and reconstructive surgery.

Dubbelde is on leave from her job at Mankato Clinic Pediatrics.

A fundraiser will be held Saturday from 11a.m. to 2p.m. at the Circle Inn Bar to support her and her family.

There will be a raffle, silent auction, live music and lunch.

“Crystal is the most giving person I have ever met. She is a huge advocate for children in our community. She just has the biggest, kindest heart,” said Dubbelde’s longtime friend Laura Doyen.

You can find more details on attending and donating on the Team Crystal Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.