Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Salvation Army hosts Back to School Community Fair

The Mankato Salvation Army recently hosted its second annual Back to School Community Fair.
The Mankato Salvation Army recently hosted its second annual Back to School Community Fair.(KEYC)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army recently hosted its second annual Back to School Community Fair.

The Pelican Food Truck was on hand, as well as NAACP, True Essentials Co., Blue Earth County Library and other organizations.

The fair is meant to support families in Blue Earth County and North Mankato with school on the horizon.

Salvation Army officials want children in K-12 grades to have everything they need for the first day of school, from books, food, and clothing to a fresh cut.

”By this simple little service so we are really grateful for that to be available for these kids. We feel like we get to see dignity restored in these young people, and we also get to see burdens lifted from their families. The parents who struggle to make ends meet, it’s just really cool and we are pleased to be a part of something like this,” said Capt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.

The event aims to help families prep for the new school year and to relieve some of the stress that comes with it.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

MVAC runs out of funding for homeless assistance
No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program
No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program
Child care shortages causing strain on southern Minnesota school districts
Child care shortages causing strain on southern Minnesota school districts
Child care shortages causing strain on southern Minnesota school districts