Mankato Salvation Army hosts Back to School Community Fair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army recently hosted its second annual Back to School Community Fair.

The Pelican Food Truck was on hand, as well as NAACP, True Essentials Co., Blue Earth County Library and other organizations.

The fair is meant to support families in Blue Earth County and North Mankato with school on the horizon.

Salvation Army officials want children in K-12 grades to have everything they need for the first day of school, from books, food, and clothing to a fresh cut.

”By this simple little service so we are really grateful for that to be available for these kids. We feel like we get to see dignity restored in these young people, and we also get to see burdens lifted from their families. The parents who struggle to make ends meet, it’s just really cool and we are pleased to be a part of something like this,” said Capt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.

The event aims to help families prep for the new school year and to relieve some of the stress that comes with it.

