Minnesota State pegged at No. 1 in NSIC preseason poll

The squad retired the 2021 season in the top-20 nationally, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
By Rob Clark
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the past decade, the Minnesota State women’s soccer team remains one of the university’s most successful programs, compiling a cumulative .80 winning percentage.

It looks like the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) projects another strong year for the purple and gold, as the Mavericks come into 2022 ranked atop the conference’s preseason coaches poll.

The squad retired the 2021 season in the top-20 nationally, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The high expectations have a lot to do with the return of all-timer Jenny Vetter, who is fresh off of a 19 goal and 42 point season.

Plus the stallion between the posts, MacKenzie Rath, is back for her fourth year after leading the NSIC in goals against average and shutouts last season.

Bemjidi State and Augustana round out the top three in the NSIC’s Preseason Coaches Poll, while also receiving some first place votes.

The Mavericks return to action Sunday for an exhibition match against St. Thomas at The Pitch in Mankato.

