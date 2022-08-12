Rep. Brad Finstad takes oath of office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEYC) - Representative-elect Brad Finstad is now Congressman Brad Finstad.

Finstad was sworn into office this morning in Washington after winning the special election in Minnesota’s 1st District on Tuesday.

Finstad, a former state lawmaker and agriculture department official under President Trump, defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger.

Finstad will fill out the remainder of the term of Jim Hagedorn, who passed away in February from cancer.

The newly sworn in member of congress will appear on November’s ballot and face his special election opponent Jeff Ettinger.

The November election will decide who will fill the congressional seat for a full two-year term.

