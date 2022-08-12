A sunny, warm weekend ahead

We are heading into a very nice weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be around or even a little below average through most of next week. At this time we’re not expecting any significant weather, but there could be a few random isolated showers and thunderstorms off and on throughout the week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with gradual clearing late this afternoon into this evening. There will be a wide range of temperatures across southern Minnesota today. Highs will only reach the low 70s along and east of I-35 where there is rain and thicker cloud cover. Temperatures will be considerably warmer to the West where there is more sunshine. The Marshall, Jackson and Spencer, IA areas will climb into the low 90s this afternoon. It will also be a bit breezy with south wind gusts to 30 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

This weekend will be exactly what you would expect for a summer weekend in Minnesota. There will be plenty of sunshine, a little mugginess and highs will climb into the low to mid 80s on Saturday with upper 70s to low 80s likely on Sunday.

Next week will be relatively low key with cooler than average high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. While we’re not expecting any major systems or weather events, there will be a couple of weak systems that slide through, bringing random, isolated showers and thunderstorms. We’ll know more about those and have a better idea in regards to timing as we get closer.

