Tourtellotte Pool closing for the season

The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swimming season is coming to an end.

The last day of operations for the Tourtellotte Pool this season is this Sunday.

Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato YMCA.

For anyone wanting to take a dip in the pool before it closes for the year, pool hours are 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There is no cost to use Tourtellotte Pool during its open hours throughout the swimming season.

