Warm, humid weekend with spotty rain chances mixed in

Temperatures are likely to remain in the upper-70s and low-80s throughout this weekend as humidity sticks around with on and off isolated rain chances possible.

Today will start off with cloudy skies along with some showers and thunderstorms mainly north and east of Mankato. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms may pass through south central Minnesota/Mankato through the morning and early afternoon hours. The more consistent showers and thunderstorms will be along and east of I-35, stretching from MSP to the Rochester area, and even into portions of northern Iowa, south of Rochester. Rain totals will range from no rain east of Mankato, trace amounts around Mankato, and up to a half an inch from MSP to Rochester. Temperatures will hover around the 80-degree mark through the afternoon hours with a breeze up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 likely in the area. Tonight will be on the drier side with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the upper-60s by tomorrow morning.

Saturday will remain partly cloudy with temperatures rising into the upper-70s and low-80s across the area. Rain chances remain very, very low throughout Saturday. Temperatures will dip into the upper-50s by Sunday morning with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight.

Sunday will remain partly cloudy once again but rain chances return as isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across portions of the area through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be hovering in the upper-70s across the area on Sunday afternoon before dropping into the low-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will be on the cloudier side with mostly cloudy skies, through pockets of sunshine are possible throughout the day as temperatures rise into the mid to upper-70s by the afternoon hours. We are looking at more isolated rain chances throughout Monday afternoon and evening. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Tuesday morning.

Next week will continue to teeter between partly cloudy skies and mostly sunny skies. Isolated rain chances are possible on Monday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night and again on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Humidity will start to decline between Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-70s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.