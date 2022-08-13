Minnesota Senior Games continue in Greater Mankato Area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday marked day 2 of the Minnesota Senior Games in Mankato.

The event is put on by a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through the senior games movement.

Events range from track and field to basketball.

“How impressive is, like, 72-year-old’s playing basketball? I think it’s pretty amazing,” Said Kimberly Pound, daughter of a participant of the Senior games.

The sporting events are located all over the Greater Mankato Area and are expected to bring in around 500 participants.

“We’ve come here for senior games every time it’s been here and it’s just a great town,” explained athlete Greg Fenzl.

The Games kicked off on Thursday morning.

The four-day event features over 22 competitions, which brings in athletes from all over the country.

“A bit of a drive for me because come from Green Bay, Wisconsin. I came because I needed some extra events,” athlete lucy Fenzl stated. “Wisconsin wasn’t hosting some of their events and so I needed some more events to qualify for national. So I came here.”

On Saturday and Sunday, community members will be able to see tennis, volleyball, disc golf, softball and more.

“It is kind of crazy how, like, they could play like, my age and then they’re playing for another, like, 60 years. It’s just really cool,” said 13-year-old supporter, Lleyton Pound.

One message participants and organizers want to remind those who want to be part of this event is that “You are never too old.”

