Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea

(Source: WIFR)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea.

Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may be inside. Firefighters searched the home and found one person inside. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service took the victim to a local hospital, where they later died.

The person’s identity has not yet been released.

Crews guess there is at least $27,000 in damages.

The flame is under investigation. The Minnesota Fire Marshal is helping with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Seasonable temps over the next several days.
KEYC News Now Full Forecast
Pick of the litter: Cooper
Pick of the litter: Cooper
Participants play table tennis at Minnesota State University, Mankato
Minnesota Senior Games continue in Greater Mankato Area
Jessica Reedstrom (left) and Crystal Dubbelde (right)
Loved ones keep Jessica Reedstrom’s memory alive by helping another breast cancer patient