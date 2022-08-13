Pick of the litter: Cooper
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Cooper.
Cooper is a big boy that loves to be around humans, playing with toys, and running around.
Cooper is looking for his fur-ever home.
He has a lot of energy, so he’ll need an owner who’s ready to train him.
Luckily, he’s highly motivated by toys and treats.
If you have a toy-ball, or 20, he’ll be your new best friend.
Anyone interested in adopting Cooper is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.
