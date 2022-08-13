Pick of the litter: Cooper

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Cooper.

Cooper is a big boy that loves to be around humans, playing with toys, and running around.

Cooper is looking for his fur-ever home.

He has a lot of energy, so he’ll need an owner who’s ready to train him.

Luckily, he’s highly motivated by toys and treats.

If you have a toy-ball, or 20, he’ll be your new best friend.

Anyone interested in adopting Cooper is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.

