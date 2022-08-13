Seasonable temperatures continue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A slow exiting system plus a weak upper level disturbance kept some cloud cover in place for this Saturday. With the thicker cloud cover temperatures ran a few degrees below what was expected but overall it was a dry and beautiful day across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Tonight, winds will continue to slow with partly cloudy skies, lows in the upper 50s. With the partly cloudy skies and light winds expect some patchy fog to develop overnight into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be similar to today with a little bit more sunshine. Highs again will be in the upper 70s to near low 80s. Sunday night, partly cloudy lows in the lower 60s, patchy fog likely by early Monday morning.

North to northwesterly flow will continue through the upcoming week helping keep temps near seasonable. The north-northwesterly flow will provide slight chances of showers through much of the upcoming week, with the better chance arriving Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.