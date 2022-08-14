Community shows support for local breast cancer survivor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Circle Inn Bar was filled with community members Saturday as they gathered to show support for Crystal Dubbelde.

Dubbelde was diagnosed with breast cancer in January, and is currently undergoing 12 weeks of chemotherapy.

The fundraiser was organized by Team Crystal, a group of friends and family who were thrilled at the amount of support they’ve received from the community.

“Obviously we were completely overwhelmed with the amount of support that we have had so far. We’ve had over 150 donations, and I think that really speaks volumes to the people that love and support Crystal,” said Laura Doyen of Team Crystal.

Dubbelde works in the pediatric department of the Mankato Clinic, and is currently on leave due to her medical treatments.

Friends and family said that the fundraiser is the least they could do for someone who has done so much for their community.

“She means a lot to this community, she has helped all over the place, she’s a huge advocate for children’s mental health and therapy for kids. She’s been here her whole life, so this is just a really great community, and they’ve come out to support her today, so she would do the same for all of us,” said organizer Mandy Kennedy.

The event held a silent auction and had live music throughout the day.

It was an opportunity to share time with friends and family, and to celebrate good news for the future.

“She is currently cancer-free so we are really just celebrating her today and we’re so proud of her. We’ve all been friends with her for basically our whole lives, so we’re super excited to support her today,” Kennedy said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.