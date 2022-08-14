Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Tennessee police dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media

Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet Police Department)(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police in Tennessee have spoken out against social media posts claiming a serial killer was active in a Nashville suburb.

A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups.

“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Mount Juliet, my friend was almost taken by him,” the post reads. “He drives a truck with LED lights and hits cars of women alone, and once they pull over, he takes them. Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with LED lights, keep driving and call the cops. Stay safe.”

The Mount Juliet Police Department posted a message on social media responding to the claims, saying the claims were false.

They also said similar posts have been made nationwide targeting different city names.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Paramedics on motorbikes who responded to a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near...
Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar
Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and a religious images are seen at the...
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 10 children