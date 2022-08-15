Your Photos
2 hospitalized after ATV crash near South Bend Township

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities report that two people were injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township Sunday.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash on the river embankment adjacent to Eleanor Street.

Two people were reportedly riding a 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment and were thrown from the machine as it rolled downhill toward the river.

Initial information reveals that 32-year-old Karissa Beth Bode, of North Mankato, was operating the ATV and 30-year-old Joshua Michael Wieland, of rural Mankato, was the passenger.

Bode suffered serious injuries from the crash and remains hospitalized. Wieland declined medical treatment at the scene of the crash, but has since been hospitalized.

