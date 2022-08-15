Your Photos
Blingo Bingo to benefit Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An evening of Bingo takes place Wednesday, all for a good cause.

Blingo Bingo, the all-new fundraiser event will take place at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato. The evening will be filled with glamorous bingo to honor women with cancer and cancer survivors, all proceeds will benefit the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund.

At the end of the night an award will be given to the person with the best bling. Doors open at 5:30pm and the games begin at 6.

Tickets are still available.

