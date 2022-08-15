Cloudy week ahead with several rain chances mixed in

A cloudy week with minimal sunshine is expected as several rounds of isolated to scattered showers move through the area this week.

Today will start off with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog across the area. Fog will likely reduce visibility down to no visibility in portions of the area. It is important to remember to slow down, use extra caution, and always drive with your headlights on despite how bright it may seem outside. Never drive in foggy conditions with your brights/high beams on as those will actually make the fog appear thicker, which in turn will reduce your visibility even more. If you are someone who goes on a morning walk or run, it is important to wear bright colors and/or reflective gear, or to wait until the fog has dissipated and conditions are more clear. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy by the afternoon hours as showers and thunderstorms move into western/northwestern Iowa. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Most of the showers and thunderstorms will move across portions of northwestern and northern Iowa, a few showers may move north into southern Minnesota through the afternoon hours, bringing in isolated rain chances through the day. Tonight should remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and relatively dry conditions, but some isolated showers are still possible through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy with temperatures remaining in the 70s through the afternoon hours. Some showers and thunderstorms are expected in portions of central and west-central Minnesota through the day. A few of these showers and/or thunderstorms may travel south, bringing in isolated rain chances for southern Minnesota through the day tomorrow. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday may start off with some sunshine in the area, but clouds will quickly take over ahead of more showers and thunderstorms in the area. Rain chances on Wednesday rise, becoming more scattered and likely throughout the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid to upper-70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Thursday morning. Keep in mind it’s not going to rain consistently the whole time, there will be breaks of dry conditions at times throughout the day, as well as the next few days that we see showers and thunderstorms in the area.

Thursday will remain cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing throughout the day as temperatures rise into the mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight into Friday as temperatures dip into the low-60s.

Friday will remain on the cloudy side with more showers and thunderstorms still in the area. Temperatures will rise into the low-70s by the afternoon hours. Thankfully, the scattered rain chances will gradually diminish as we make our way into Friday night. By late Friday night, showers and thunderstorms will gradually clear up, making way for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies overnight into Saturday as temperatures dip into the low-60s.

This weekend will be partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening as temperatures hover in the low-70s. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually clear out throughout Saturday night as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Sunday morning. Sunday will remain partly cloudy with little to no rain expected in the area as temperatures hover in the low to mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Monday morning.

Next week will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny with little to no rain in the extended forecast, temperatures continuing to hover in the 70s, and minor humidity mixed in.

