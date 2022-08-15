Cooler, scattered showers this week

Your Photos
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The weather this week is not going to be what you would typically expect around these parts in August. Temperatures will be cooler than average (highs in the 70s) with scattered showers and/or thunderstorms possible just about every day. As of right now, it looks like our best chance of rain will come Thursday night and Friday. After a cool weekend of highs in the low to mid 70s, temperatures will climb a bit next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain is likely along and south of I-90 this afternoon into this evening. Tonight will be cloudy with patchy areas of fog developing. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will start cloudy with gradual clearing during the afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible off and on throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Areas of fog will once again be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s both days.

Our best chance for rain this week will come Thursday night and Friday. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s on Friday.

Other than a few scattered showers on Saturday, the upcoming weekend will be mostly dry but quite a bit cooler than average. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s on both days.

