Defending Section 2AA champs open up season with midnight practice

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) -The fall sports season is finally here, and the defending Section 2AA football champs are wasting no time getting started with a midnight practice to gear up for the 2022 campaign. We checked in with the Maple River Eagles as the team sets out to defend their title.

“It’s pretty exciting, it gives our kids something to look forward to, not everybody does it. Our goal is to play as long as possible from start to finish. Starting at midnight we practice as soon as possible, and our goal this year is to play December football. Hopefully we can take some steps, it’s a long ways away, but this is hopefully the start to a great season,” said Dusty Drager, Maple River head coach.

The tradition of a midnight practice sets the tone for the season. Last year, the Eagles shined as one of the top teams in Minnesota, advancing to the final four of the Class AA state football tournament.

This season, some of the players are different, but the Eagles are confident they’ll have another crack at making a deep postseason run.

“Just to show everybody that it wasn’t a one time deal, we didn’t get lucky. We’ve got kind of a dynasty here I think,” said Cooper Ochsendorf, Maple River senior.

If the Eagles are to repeat as section champs, it’ll come with a retooled offensive line that won’t quite have the same size up front, but should play faster to get the ball out on the edge. Defensively, this group thrives on forcing turnovers.

“Staying hungry and setting goals. Every Friday night we have a goal of at least five turnovers, we write it up on the board wherever we’re at,” said Ochsendorf.

It won’t be easy for the Eagles to repeat as Section 2AA champs with talented teams littered throughout.

“Blooming Prairie, Blue Earth Area should be very talented again this year. I also think New Richland and St. Clair will take steps to compete for one of those top four spots. I do think it should be another fun October, November football for those eight teams in our section. If we’re lucky to be in the section final and win it, that’ll be great, but I’m looking forward to the competition those guys bring to the table,” said Drager.

For the vets on the team, they know what it takes to win a section title. This is their message to the younger players the Eagles are counting on to step up.

“Just believe, we started believing and big things happened. If they start believing we can go anywhere,” said Landon Fox, Maple River senior.

Maple River opens up the season for Thursday night football on September first against Jackson County Central.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.