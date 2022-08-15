Mankato man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder charge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man pleaded guilty Monday to a third-degree murder charge in Blue Earth County Court.

Myles Daniel Hickman, 27, was originally arrested in August 2021 by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents after an investigation into the May 2021 drug overdose death of 31-year-old Jesse Barnhart.

Hickman admitted during his plea hearing Monday that he sold heroin that contained fentanyl to Barnhart.

Hickman remains in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.