Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder charge

A Mankato man pleaded guilty Monday to a third-degree murder charge in Blue Earth County Court.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man pleaded guilty Monday to a third-degree murder charge in Blue Earth County Court.

Myles Daniel Hickman, 27, was originally arrested in August 2021 by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents after an investigation into the May 2021 drug overdose death of 31-year-old Jesse Barnhart.

Hickman admitted during his plea hearing Monday that he sold heroin that contained fentanyl to Barnhart.

Hickman remains in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Defending Section 2AA champs open up season with midnight practice
The ward family cuts a red ribbon at a Splash Pad in North Mankato, Minn.
North Mankato holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new splash pad
North Mankato holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new splash pad
Mankato man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder charge