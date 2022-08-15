MSU President gives convocation speech ahead of fall semester

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University - Mankato is gearing up for the upcoming school year.

President Edward Inch delivered his convocation address Monday morning at the Centennial Student Union ballroom.

In his speech, Dr. Inch highlighted enrollment improvement of 10% over last year, still down 3-percent from pre-pandemic levels.

He also noted that the planned Armstrong Hall project has been stalled due to the lack of a bonding bill agreement in the state legislature.

As election season draws near, Inch announces candidate forums to be held at the university.

Classes begin for the semester on August 22nd.

