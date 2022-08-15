North Mankato holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new splash pad

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new splash pad Monday afternoon.

The project was first announced in January and was funded equally by the Ward family and public funds, totaling $300,000.

The Splash Pad initially opened on August 5 next to Fallenstein Playground in North Mankato, and sponsors say that it’s a big moment to see the community finally enjoying the new public facility.

”Seeing it now, fruition, the idea just, not too long ago we were sitting in an office talking about it, and seeing the simple fact that it came to be this, couldn’t be happier. So this area I tell you, if there’s any community members, families, kiddos want to come have fun this is the right spot to be,” said donor Jake Ward.

The Splash Pad is open 9 am to 9 pm every day.

