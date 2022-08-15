Your Photos
Roundabout construction begins in St. Peter

Work begins Monday on a long planned roundabout in St. Peter.
Work begins Monday on a long planned roundabout in St. Peter.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Work begins Monday on a long planned roundabout in St. Peter.

The intersection of West Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive will be closed down during that construction.

Once finished, officials say the roundabout will help increase safety at a normally busy intersection.

Detour routes have been made for motorists to use while construction is ongoing.

The roundabout is expected to open in late November.

Until then it will be a busy area for construction. Crews are also working on building a new fire station on the northwest corner of that intersection.

