Seasonable but rainy week ahead

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another round of patchy fog will be possible tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy sky, winds east-southeast around 5 mph. Clouds increase Monday with a slight chance for rain in the Mankato area. Far southwestern Minnesota into northwestern Iowa has a better chance of measurable rain between 0.10 to 0.25″. Monday’s highs will climb into the low to mid-70s.

A slight chance for showers continues into Monday night with lows falling into the 60s. Tuesday some sunshine returns with highs in the mid to upper 70s, a stray shower or two is not ruled out. The rest of the week will continue to be near to slightly below average in the temperature market and showers and thunderstorms look to be a little more active Wednesday through Saturday.

