Businesses encouraged to apply for Main Street Economic Revitalization program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some businesses in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties looking to develop or redevelop their properties can now apply for financial assistance.

$1.9 million has been allocated to Greater Mankato Growth through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.

Businesses in specific corridors, including the Mankato and North Mankato City Center, the Highway 60/Highway 169 corridor and the Highway 14 corridor can apply for up to 30% of total eligible project costs.

GMG says the first award decisions will be made on September 16th with applications due prior to that date.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.