Janesville community rallies around Bense family

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, July 22, a Janesville family lost their 8-year-old daughter, Willow Bense, who went missing while swimming on the Minnesota River in Mankato.

Since then, family, friends, school officials, and businesses around the area have come together to support the family. Jessica Milbret has led the effort.

“We stick together and we come together for families when they’re in need because we know what pain is like and we know what it’s like to have support in the community, and how much easier the healing process is with support,” Milbret said.

This Saturday, a benefit for the family will be held at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public School.

“I’m really honored to have been her teacher and I just really feel the need to support her family that she loved,” JWP teacher Melanie Morrow said. “I believe that’s what this benefit is about, honoring Willow by supporting the people that she loved most.”

Members of the community and businesses around the area are donating various items such as baskets, gift cards, food and more.

“So they don’t have to worry about a meal or a bill just so they can focus on themselves as a family and learning their new normal now,” said Holly Oliver

The Bense family says they are grateful to all those involved in the rescue effort, as well as everyone who has stepped up since. The family shared this message:

“We would like to thank the endless work of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato Police and Fire Department, Cleveland Fire Department, Madison Lake Fire Department, New Ulm Fire Department, State Patrol Air-Wing, Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers, Mayo Ambulance Service. “Every day is a new step for us. Without the community to help hold us through our pain of losing our daughter, it would be a completely different experience. All the meals, donations, and gifts have been overwhelming, yet needed at this time so we are able to grieve. Willow was such a good friend to many, so full of life, and charisma. We miss her every second of the day. We missed her laugh, her smile and her dance parties. Thank you again for everyone helping us hold us through this. It means everything to us. Thank you.”

The benefit at JWP will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All donations can be made at Janesville State Bank by calling 507-234-5108.

