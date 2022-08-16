Your Photos
Jury convicts Minnesota man in 1986 killing on Iron Range

FILE - A jury on Tuesday convicted a man charged with raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range in a case that was revived by genealogy database analysts.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted a man charged with raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range in a case that was revived by genealogy database analysts.

Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. Her death “prompted one of the most exhaustive investigations in St. Louis County,” county attorney Kimberly Maki said in announcing the verdict.

Daugherty was found dead in her home on July 16, 1986, by police conducting a welfare check. Investigators over the years interviewed and collected DNA from more than 100 people but were unable to find a solid lead.

The break came in 2020 after Chisholm police approached the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about providing a sample of the DNA evidence to a company that analyzes public genealogy databases. The company identified Carbo as a potential suspect.

Investigators obtained a DNA sample from Carbo and it matched, authorities said. Carbo was 18 at the time, lived less than a mile from the crime scene and attended school with Daugherty’s children.

Carbo faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

