Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Marathon extends support to nonprofit beneficiaries

Mankato Marathon is extending support to its nonprofit beneficiaries in celebration of National...
Mankato Marathon is extending support to its nonprofit beneficiaries in celebration of National Nonprofit Day.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Marathon is extending support to its nonprofit beneficiaries in celebration of National Nonprofit Day Wednesday.

Anyone who registers to run in the marathon, or any other race held on October 14th and 15th, will have 10% of their registration fees benefit the Mankato Marathon Charities Program.

The charitable promotion is only available Wednesday, August 17th. However, donations to the Charities Program are accepted at any time through race day.

LEEP, Mankato Family YMCA Stride, M-R-C-I, My Place and Partners for Housing are the five nonprofits receiving funds through the Charities Program this year.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Businesses in specific corridors, including the Mankato and North Mankato City Center, the...
Businesses encouraged to apply for Main Street Economic Revitalization program
KEYC News Now is broadcasting from a temporary studio while our main studio undergoes renovation.
Studio renovations begin at KEYC News Now
(Source: City of North Mankato)
North Mankato police investigating possible overdose death
Highs will remain warm in the mid to upper-70s this week with mild humidity and scattered rain...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-16-22 - clipped version