Mankato Marathon extends support to nonprofit beneficiaries

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Marathon is extending support to its nonprofit beneficiaries in celebration of National Nonprofit Day Wednesday.

Anyone who registers to run in the marathon, or any other race held on October 14th and 15th, will have 10% of their registration fees benefit the Mankato Marathon Charities Program.

The charitable promotion is only available Wednesday, August 17th. However, donations to the Charities Program are accepted at any time through race day.

LEEP, Mankato Family YMCA Stride, M-R-C-I, My Place and Partners for Housing are the five nonprofits receiving funds through the Charities Program this year.

