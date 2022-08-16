Minnesota State Mankato creates new space for Abraham Lincoln statue

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is creating a new exhibit space for its Abraham Lincoln statue in the Memorial Library.

Educators say the new space is designed for discussion, research, and inquiry.

The new exhibit and dialogue space was recommended in May 2021 as a permanent home for the Lincoln statue by the university’s Buildings and Landmarks Committee.

It includes six temporary panels peer-reviewed by historians and Indigenous scholars from universities across the nation, including MSU faculty historians.

The 7-foot-tall statue of Abraham Lincoln was a 1926 gift to the institution from alumni.

For the last 44 years, the statue was placed in the Centennial Student Union.

“Situate the statue in a place where we can have better dialogue, reflection, and study, and then to contextualize the statue here, for a better understanding of the legacy of Abraham Lincoln across the country, but also here in Mankato,” said Dr. Chris Corley, dean of library and learning at MSU.

The exhibit space can be found on the second floor of Memorial Library and is now open to the public during regular library hours.

