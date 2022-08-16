Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota State Mankato creates new space for Abraham Lincoln statue

Minnesota State University, Mankato is creating a new exhibit space for its Abraham Lincoln statue in the Memorial Library.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is creating a new exhibit space for its Abraham Lincoln statue in the Memorial Library.

Educators say the new space is designed for discussion, research, and inquiry.

The new exhibit and dialogue space was recommended in May 2021 as a permanent home for the Lincoln statue by the university’s Buildings and Landmarks Committee.

It includes six temporary panels peer-reviewed by historians and Indigenous scholars from universities across the nation, including MSU faculty historians.

The 7-foot-tall statue of Abraham Lincoln was a 1926 gift to the institution from alumni.

For the last 44 years, the statue was placed in the Centennial Student Union.

“Situate the statue in a place where we can have better dialogue, reflection, and study, and then to contextualize the statue here, for a better understanding of the legacy of Abraham Lincoln across the country, but also here in Mankato,” said Dr. Chris Corley, dean of library and learning at MSU.

The exhibit space can be found on the second floor of Memorial Library and is now open to the public during regular library hours.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

The new report also says that closed sales fell 19% from a year ago, and new listings were also...
Minnesota housing market update
Minnesota housing market update
Minnesota State Mankato creates new space for Abraham Lincoln statue
FILE - A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator pleaded guilty Tuesday to...
Pakistani doctor pleads guilty to terror charge in Minnesota